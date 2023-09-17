Just Checking

3:11 a.m. A woman stole some beer from a convenience store, then returned a few minutes later to ask if the police had been called on her yet.

8:13 a.m. Six brown cows were roaming the roads.

12:34 p.m. A large palomino horse bucked its rider off and ran away.

5:06 p.m. Two men scouting a potential hunting area spooked a grizzly bear, and one friend accidentally shot the other in the shoulder while aiming for the bear.

8:40 p.m. A husky was left behind at the dog park.

9 p.m. A chihuahua named Bob got lost.