Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Just Checking

By

3:11 a.m. A woman stole some beer from a convenience store, then returned a few minutes later to ask if the police had been called on her yet.

8:13 a.m. Six brown cows were roaming the roads.

12:34 p.m. A large palomino horse bucked its rider off and ran away.

5:06 p.m.  Two men scouting a potential hunting area spooked a grizzly bear, and one friend accidentally shot the other in the shoulder while aiming for the bear.  

8:40 p.m. A husky was left behind at the dog park.

9 p.m. A chihuahua named Bob got lost.  

10:18 p.m. Some high school kids drove a truck into a row of porta potties.

