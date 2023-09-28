Plum Thief

3:30 a.m. A man carrying nunchucks was doing laps around a parking lot.

8:40 a.m. A car thief drove the stolen car into the lake.

10:39 a.m. Some Kalispell residents were upset that their landlord-neighbor kept playing the drums loudly.

7:27 p.m. A man was picking plums from someone else’s tree.

7:57 p.m. Some cars were drag racing through town.

7:57 p.m. Twenty-five head of red cattle ended up on someone’s property by mistake.