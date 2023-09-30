fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

(Mostly) Quiet Dogs

By

9:10 a.m. In response to a complaint about barking dogs, a woman who owns four dogs stated they never bark, except for half an hour each morning.

9:27 a.m. In response to another complaint about barking dogs, a man who owns six dogs said he planned to file a retaliatory complaint about the neighbor he suspected made the complaint but wasn’t sure what it would be about.

11:39 a.m. A suspected wolf was reported running towards a nearby school. The man who made the report owns huskies and “knows the difference.”

3:37 p.m. The owner of an art gallery threatened to bear spray a patron who wouldn’t leave.

