Where’s the Bacon?

8:19 a.m. A dog owner kept leaving his untrained dogs in the yard, where they barked every time someone walked by, because he didn’t want them making a mess in his house.

8:47 a.m. Three missing pigs, all estimated at around 250 pounds, were missing.

8:55 a.m. A concerned citizen called to complain about his neighbor’s free-ranging dog.

3:11 p.m. Someone was scammed out of roughly $20,000 after receiving a message that their microwave had been corrupted.

3:27 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported their snow tires had been stolen.