12:06 p.m. A caller grew agitated when law enforcement wouldn’t do anything about an elderly cat sitting in the middle of the road.

1:06 p.m. Along a stretch of road that cross through open range, someone reported a cow near the road.

1:56 p.m. A herd of cattle was loitering on a roadway.

3:09 p.m. A bat, hanging in the doorway of a house, kept hissing at the homeowners, who suspected it was rabid.