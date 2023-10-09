Candy Concerns

9:24 a.m. A man ate a donut in a grocery store and left without paying.

10:10 a.m. Kids on a school bus were shining lasers at passing cars.

10:51 a.m. A woman entered a bank but was told her social security number was not linked to any bank accounts. The woman explained that she had been killed, and the bank had probably cleaned out her accounts after her death.

12:51 p.m. Someone was curious about the legality of “fire dancing” within city limits.

1:35 p.m. A mailbox was stolen and left a few blocks away.

2:38 p.m. A couple left their chihuahua at their chiropractor’s office.