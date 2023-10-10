fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Dirty Truants

8:02 a.m. A small husky running loose through a neighborhood was very good at playing keep away.

11:34 a.m. Someone was concerned that two teenagers appeared to be cutting school and “looked dirty.”

3:00 p.m. A man digging through some trash cans retrieved a nice-looking purse.  

8:40 p.m. A woman was perplexed when she saw the home she owns and lives in listed on a short-term rental site.

11:06 p.m. Upon responding to a security alarm at a restaurant, officers found a freshly painted kitchen, which the owners hadn’t known about.

