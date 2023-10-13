Sweet Toothed Thief

7:42 a.m. Someone wanted to shoot the neighbor’s dog after it kill all their chickens. Law enforcement advised against it.

8:42 a.m. Someone stole an e-cigarette from someone else.

8:58 a.m. A calf was hanging out too close to the road for comfort.

9:16 a.m. A woman with extreme horse allergies was upset that her neighbor’s horses kept coming onto her property to defecate.

6:08 p.m. Someone kept steeling logs from a firewood pile.

8:11 p.m. Six dogs were always barking.