Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Sweet Toothed Thief

7:42 a.m. Someone wanted to shoot the neighbor’s dog after it kill all their chickens. Law enforcement advised against it.

8:42 a.m. Someone stole an e-cigarette from someone else.

8:58 a.m. A calf was hanging out too close to the road for comfort.

9:16 a.m. A woman with extreme horse allergies was upset that her neighbor’s horses kept coming onto her property to defecate.  

6:08 p.m. Someone kept steeling logs from a firewood pile.

8:11 p.m. Six dogs were always barking.

7:45 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift a donut and some Sour Patch Kids.

