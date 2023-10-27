Flathead Grad Earns Collegiate MVP Award

Skyleigh Thompson, a Flathead High School graduate, was voted Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP following an unbeaten regular season by the University of Montana Grizzlies. Thompson also earned First Team All-Conference honors.

Thompson, one of the most feared forwards in the Big Sky because of her speed, physicality, work rate and ball-striking ability, becomes Montana’s seventh Offensive MVP, its first since Erin Craig in 2012, according to Montana Sports Information.

Thompson entered her junior year with five career goals, two assists, but has had a breakout campaign this fall. Thompson has netted six goals and four assists, ranking her second in the conference in points.

The Griz haven’t lost a soccer match since Sept. 10, and will enter next week’s Big Sky tournament as the top seed.