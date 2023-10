8:36 a.m. Someone brought a young black cat to the park for a picnic and then forgot it there.

11:39 a.m. A man reported that he’d found his mail stashed in a bush in his yard, as opposed to in his mailbox.

12:29 p.m. A caller had a few questions about aggressive free-range pigs.

1:42 p.m. Someone requested animal control’s help to take care of a rogue chicken that was terrorizing the neighborhood.