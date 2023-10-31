Need a Snack

8:34 a.m. During a parking-lot hot tub sale, someone made off with one of the “most expensive” hot tubs overnight.

9:05 a.m. Someone stole a power washer.

10:25 a.m. A dead dog had been left at the entrance to new subdivision for a few days, and despite numerous Facebook postings about it, no one had come to claim it.

11:19 a.m. A loose dog kept running back and forth across the highway.

1:14 p.m. Animal control successfully trapped one of three rogue cats.

1:34 p.m. A man stole a corn dog from a convenience store.

1:55 p.m. Someone suspected their three missing horses had been stolen.

3:52 p.m. A woman stole several boxes of hunting ammo from a sporting goods store.