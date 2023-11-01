Lifted Logs

7:50 a.m. While out for a walk on the bike path, two women were almost stabbed by a third woman.

10:58 a.m. A black cow was walking on Foys Lake Road.

11:20 a.m. A rogue dog killed a kitten, and a witness suspected it was after more.

2:05 p.m. Roughly 10 cows ran into the southbound land of U.S. Highway 93.

2:05 p.m. A homeowner in Kalispell reported several of his logs had been stolen from his yard.

6:19 p.m. A man wanted law enforcement to remove his intoxicated wife from his house.