fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Lifted Logs

By

7:50 a.m. While out for a walk on the bike path, two women were almost stabbed by a third woman.

10:58 a.m. A black cow was walking on Foys Lake Road.  

11:20 a.m. A rogue dog killed a kitten, and a witness suspected it was after more.    

2:05 p.m. Roughly 10 cows ran into the southbound land of U.S. Highway 93.

2:05 p.m. A homeowner in Kalispell reported several of his logs had been stolen from his yard.

6:19 p.m. A man wanted law enforcement to remove his intoxicated wife from his house.

7:19 p.m. Several vehicles were spinning donuts near a police station.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.