2:17 a.m. Someone reported their shoes had gone missing.

7:22 a.m. A white horse was running down the roadway.

9:19 a.m. A car was blatantly parked in front of a ‘no parking’ sign.

9:22 a.m. A man wanted to report a low-flying private plane that seemed suspicious because he didn’t think planes should fly so low.

11:23 a.m. A dog left alone in an apartment was “going bonkers.”