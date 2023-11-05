Brows, Lashes, Lips

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, October 20, 2023

9:42 a.m. Someone was pushing large boulders into the river and the river access road.

9:57 a.m. A driver hit 64 in a 45-mph zone while putting on her makeup.

10:22 a.m. Someone who called 911 sounded like they were underwater blowing bubbles.

11:02 a.m. A thief made off with a quart of oil.

1:59 p.m. Six sheep were roaming the area.

4:35 p.m. A caller was concerned their monkey had been missing for two weeks, but the caller was laughing the whole time and didn’t know what address the monkey was missing from.

8:35 p.m. Two kids were out ding dong ditching the neighborhood.

9:59 p.m. Several people were drag racing down Main Street.

