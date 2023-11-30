No 911 Needed

6:40 a.m. A “tweaking man” really needed to go to Starbucks.

9:30 a.m. Someone accidentally left their loaded pistol in the bathroom of a gas station.

9:32 a.m. A high school student late for class accidentally parked their car in front of a residential driveway.

10:42 a.m. A man cursed out a 5-year-old child who accidentally opened their car door scratching his car door.

10:59 a.m. Someone wanted to report that their neighbor’s dogs that had gotten out of their yard earlier were now back in their yard but would likely get out again and should be cited.

11:54 a.m. Some cows were loitering on the side of the road.

12:09 p.m. Thirty propane tanks were stolen from an RV park.

12: 52 p.m. Several more cows were hanging out near the highway.

2:37 p.m. A woman was unsuccessful in her attempt to shoplift a bottle of wine.

5:39 p.m. A parking lot fender bender was handled civilly.