Sentient Dial Tone

8:14 a.m. An injured deer was limping towards Deer Park School.

8:48 a.m. A truck hit a sheet of ice at slow speeds and spun around, dinging the door of a nearby vehicle.

9:55 a.m. A malfunctioning phone dialed 911.

11:36 a.m. A woman who looked like she was trying to steal a bike, did not steal the bike.

2:50 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that they didn’t’ feel well after getting a flu shot.

3:28 p.m. Someone reported their car and house had been paintballed in the night.

3:44 p.m. A South American Guinea Hen was loose in someone’s backyard and could not be contained.

6:04 p.m. A scared but friendly dog was finally caught after running freely around a city park.