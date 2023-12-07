fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Sweet Nothings

11:22 a.m. A woman who suspected there may be someone in her home, armed herself with a paper towel holder to check, but only found her roommate’s dogs making noise.

1:28 p.m. A man called 911 to tell officers “I love you guys.”

4:12 p.m. After banning her grandmother from her home, a woman told officers that her grandmother was now sending “religious” people to her home.

6:01 p.m. Someone stole apple juice and a pop tart from a grocery store.

7:23 p.m. Some drivers were spinning donuts in a parking lot.

