Poor Leash Etiquette

8:04 a.m. A man sent explicit photos to a woman, who threatened to send them to members of his church if he didn’t pay up.

8:23 a.m. Officers following up on a complaint about badly parked vehicles found only legally parked cars.

2:06 p.m. A store employee set off the security alarm again because they kept forgetting the right passcode.

2:52 p.m. A man, whose Labrador was accused of repeatedly attacking other dogs, stated he always had the dog “on a leash, but obviously not well enough.”