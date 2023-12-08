fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Poor Leash Etiquette

8:04 a.m. A man sent explicit photos to a woman, who threatened to send them to members of his church if he didn’t pay up.

8:23 a.m. Officers following up on a complaint about badly parked vehicles found only legally parked cars.

2:06 p.m. A store employee set off the security alarm again because they kept forgetting the right passcode.

2:52 p.m. A man, whose Labrador was accused of repeatedly attacking other dogs, stated he always had the dog “on a leash, but obviously not well enough.”

4:34 p.m. Someone was concerned when a woman on the street asked them a series of strange questions.

