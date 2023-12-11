fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Triptych Tripping

By

11:32 a.m. Someone reported watching “at least three different drug deals” go on in a parking lot.

12:52 p.m. Officers stopped to confront a man spray painting a bike, and found that he was not doing so to hide a stolen bike, but because he wanted it a different color.

2:40 p.m. A man was upset when his ex-girlfriend stole his air fryer when she moved out.

2:57 p.m. A man was reported for using a drill to break into a soda vending machine. He turned out to be a repair man from the vending company.

3:07 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift an entire cart of supplies from a hardware store.  

4:30 p.m. A landlord was concerned that the tenant he had just served an eviction notice to was too intoxicated to realize they were being evicted.

11:46 p.m. An officer pulled over a vehicle and found the driver had more than $6,000 in unpaid tickets on their driving record.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.