Triptych Tripping

11:32 a.m. Someone reported watching “at least three different drug deals” go on in a parking lot.

12:52 p.m. Officers stopped to confront a man spray painting a bike, and found that he was not doing so to hide a stolen bike, but because he wanted it a different color.

2:40 p.m. A man was upset when his ex-girlfriend stole his air fryer when she moved out.

2:57 p.m. A man was reported for using a drill to break into a soda vending machine. He turned out to be a repair man from the vending company.

3:07 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift an entire cart of supplies from a hardware store.

4:30 p.m. A landlord was concerned that the tenant he had just served an eviction notice to was too intoxicated to realize they were being evicted.