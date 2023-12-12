fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Why is Fido Crossing the Road?

By

10:08 a.m. A dog kept walking back and forth across a street through traffic.

1:22 p.m. A man napping in his car was sleeping with his eyes open, which was freaking out passersby.  

4:53 p.m. A large bag of leaves was blocking traffic.  

4:57 p.m. Someone reported a stack of adult magazines had been dropped in an alleyway right next to a dumpster and was concerned “something may be going on with this.”

5:49 p.m. A woman called 911 to report she thought someone in her backyard was trying to get into her house, but while on the phone she realized it was just her children.

7:23 p.m. Some drivers were spinning donuts in a parking lot.

7:26 p.m. A thief went through an unlocked car and stole some loose changes, a knife, sunglasses, brake fluid and a picture of a dog.

9:42 p.m. Several kids had started a bonfire in a barrel in a parking lot.

10:11 p.m. After the cops made them put the fire out, the kids relit the barrel fire.

