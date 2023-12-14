fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, November 17, 2023

Use Your Words

By

9:30 a.m. Someone called to complain that the line of people outside the food bank was too long and was blocking other traffic.

10:17 a.m. A man walking down the street with a white sheet over his head carrying a metal rasp and a cross was ‘just blessing people.’ He was advised to bless people without the rasp in his hand and he apologized for frightening anyone.

12:36 p.m. A woman seen slumped over the wheel of her car in a parking log was just taking a power nap.

3:09 p.m. A man came to police headquarters to let them know that he definitely did not send inappropriate pictures to a minor.

4:47 p.m. Two dogs that lived in a fenceless yard wandered away from home.

7:13 p.m. In the midst of a couple fight, a women threw a chair at her husband.

See All Police Blotter

