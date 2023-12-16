Not Quick Enough

1:59 a.m. 10-12 people were having a fight in a parking lot.

8:42 a.m. Someone suspected their neighbors were filing false reports about their dog attacking people and wanted to know how to get officers to verify the dog was well behaved.

9:38 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported someone tried to burn down their apartment building last night and showed officers a broken Molotov cocktail near scorch marks.

11:53 a.m. A hunter abandoned 6 garbage bags full of deer legs, meat and heads at a campground.

4:16 p.m. Someone ripped a series of mailboxes out of the ground.

9:17 p.m. A driver was caught driving 91mph in a 45mph zone in Kalispell.