Loose Goose

7:51 a.m. A man stopped a passing vehicle and, while brandishing a pistol, accused the driver of flipping off kids as he drove.
8:30 a.m. A truck and trailer exiting the landfill was leaving a trail of garbage in its wake.
9:21 a.m. Someone stole some packages from a porch but returned the empty boxes later on.
12:10 p.m. Someone stole a Bobcat skid steer during the night.
1:08 p.m. Roughly 15 cars kept doing donuts and burnouts in an empty parking lot.
1:57 p.m. A Kalispell man found a sunglass case filled with drugs.
2:01 p.m. Someone reported that while visiting their storage unit they heard some dogs howling nonstop from a nearby storage unit.
3:02 p.m. In retaliation for being fired, a man popped his former boss’s tires.
3:08 p.m. A man in a yellow van was handing out doobies.
3:34 p.m. Someone wanted to know what to do with the mason jar filled with an unknown amber-colored liquid left on their front porch.
8:56 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a bottle of coffee creamer.
10:13 p.m. A man reported things had been stolen from his unlocked car.
10:36 p.m. A distraught house sitter requested law enforcement to deal with the angry goose that was pecking on the home’s windows and appeared to be “after the dogs.”
10:55 p.m. A man, alone in an empty parking lot, was burning all the junk mail he’d received that week.