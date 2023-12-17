fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, November 20, 2023

Loose Goose

7:51 a.m. A man stopped a passing vehicle and, while brandishing a pistol, accused the driver of flipping off kids as he drove.

8:30 a.m. A truck and trailer exiting the landfill was leaving a trail of garbage in its wake.  

9:21 a.m. Someone stole some packages from a porch but returned the empty boxes later on.

12:10 p.m. Someone stole a Bobcat skid steer during the night.  

1:08 p.m. Roughly 15 cars kept doing donuts and burnouts in an empty parking lot.

1:57 p.m. A Kalispell man found a sunglass case filled with drugs.

2:01 p.m. Someone reported that while visiting their storage unit they heard some dogs howling nonstop from a nearby storage unit.  

3:02 p.m. In retaliation for being fired, a man popped his former boss’s tires.

3:08 p.m. A man in a yellow van was handing out doobies.

3:34 p.m. Someone wanted to know what to do with the mason jar filled with an unknown amber-colored liquid left on their front porch.

8:56 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a bottle of coffee creamer.

10:13 p.m. A man reported things had been stolen from his unlocked car.

10:36 p.m. A distraught house sitter requested law enforcement to deal with the angry goose that was pecking on the home’s windows and appeared to be “after the dogs.”

10:55 p.m. A man, alone in an empty parking lot, was burning all the junk mail he’d received that week. 

