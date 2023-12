2:41 a.m. Two girls stole some Twisted Teas from a gas station.

10:17 a.m. A poodle was on the loose.

11:20 a.m. A man digging a trench found a burlap sack filled with what he suspected were human bones.

7:45 p.m. Four horses were running freely down a road.

9:35 p.m. Someone was driving their car around church parking lots telling kids to get in if they wanted some candy.