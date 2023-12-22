Wrong Side of the Tracks

8:20 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor’s car alarm had gone off every morning at 7 a.m. for the last two weeks.

10:00 a.m. An escaped Lab successfully evaded multiple people trying to capture it.

11:52 a.m. A visitor to the Flathead Valley lost his wallet somewhere and only noticed when a TSA agent asked him for his I.D. to get on his plane home.

12:34 p.m. Some dogs were out walking along the train tracks.

5:11 p.m. Someone was caught pawning a laptop they were renting from a nearby shop.

5:21 p.m. A Whitefish resident suspected a nearby neighbor shot out a streetlight, and then shot a neighborhood deer.

7:53 p.m. Some people in a jeep were shooting other cars with a BB gun.