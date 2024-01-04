fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Oh Deer

By

6:04 a.m. Someone reported there was a dead deer in the middle of the road.

7:12 a.m. A caller reported “deer parts” blocking some eastbound lanes.

9:15 a.m. A pack of three dogs was “roaming the area on a regular basis.”

12:15 p.m. Someone parked a trailer in a handicap parking spot.

1:24 p.m. Two longboards and a bike were stolen off a porch.  

2:03 p.m. Two huskies were chasing some horses.

2:37 p.m. A German Shepherd ate too much chocolate and got sick.

4:25 p.m. An old police vehicle was doing donuts in a parking lot.

11:56 p.m. A deer was standing in the middle of the road.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.