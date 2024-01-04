6:04 a.m. Someone reported there was a dead deer in the middle of the road.

7:12 a.m. A caller reported “deer parts” blocking some eastbound lanes.

9:15 a.m. A pack of three dogs was “roaming the area on a regular basis.”

12:15 p.m. Someone parked a trailer in a handicap parking spot.

1:24 p.m. Two longboards and a bike were stolen off a porch.

2:03 p.m. Two huskies were chasing some horses.

2:37 p.m. A German Shepherd ate too much chocolate and got sick.

4:25 p.m. An old police vehicle was doing donuts in a parking lot.