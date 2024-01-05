No Parking Here

9:36 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a woman after her employer called in his concerns that she hadn’t shown up. The woman told officers she’d accidentally set her alarm for p.m. instead of a.m.

11:03 a.m. Several vehicles were spinning cookies in a parking lot.

11:38 a.m. Someone reported their rooftop solar panels had been stolen.

1:18 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor kept putting cow manure in their yard.

3:44 p.m. A confused homeowner wasn’t sure why a brand new mountain bike showed up in their yard overnight.

6:10 p.m. A car drove straight through a fire hydrant without stopping.

9:24 p.m. Someone drove their car into the bedroom of an apartment from the alleyway, then took off.