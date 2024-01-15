Big Bad Wolf-Dog

8:14 a.m. While trying to set up an elderly friend’s Life Alert button, someone accidentally called 911.

9:45 a.m. A fluffy spotted dog kept escaping her yard.

9:56 a.m. A mall shoplifter left her phone behind at the scene.

10:08 a.m . Someone reported “the big wolf dog” was in their yard. Again.

11:38 a.m. Some kids were blowing up spray paint cans inside a tunnel along the bike path.

1:01 p.m. After leaving his truck unlocked overnight, a man was upset someone had stolen the wallet he’d left on the dashboard.

2:31 p.m. Two beagles were racing through a neighborhood.

2:38 p.m. A pit bull was hanging around a little too close to some construction equipment.

5:23 p.m. Someone butt-dialed the police department.

6:09 p.m. A car crash knocked a stoplight off its pole.