Big Bad Wolf-Dog

8:14 a.m. While trying to set up an elderly friend’s Life Alert button, someone accidentally called 911.
9:45 a.m. A fluffy spotted dog kept escaping her yard.
9:56 a.m. A mall shoplifter left her phone behind at the scene.
10:08 a.m. Someone reported “the big wolf dog” was in their yard. Again.
11:38 a.m. Some kids were blowing up spray paint cans inside a tunnel along the bike path.
1:01 p.m. After leaving his truck unlocked overnight, a man was upset someone had stolen the wallet he’d left on the dashboard.
2:31 p.m. Two beagles were racing through a neighborhood.
2:38 p.m. A pit bull was hanging around a little too close to some construction equipment.
5:23 p.m. Someone butt-dialed the police department.
6:09 p.m. A car crash knocked a stoplight off its pole.
8:19 p.m. A would-be thief jumped into a backyard, grabbed a mountain bike, made “awkward eye contact” with the homeowner through the back door, and ran away.