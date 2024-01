4:06 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported that somebody was “riffling through a tree” in their yard.

10:13 a.m. Someone stole the memory cards out of a series of game cameras.4:59 p.m. Someone repeatedly kept trying to buy things with counterfeit bills.5:37 p.m. A caller expressed concern over the “piles of female underwear” they saw outside someone’s house.5:56 p.m. Someone was using a fishing access site as their own personal gun range.6:26 p.m. A dead deer was blocking a lane of the highway.