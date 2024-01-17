Skunk PTSD

8:35 a.m. Several toolboxes were lifted from the back of a pickup truck.

9:09 a.m. A naked man was bathing himself in a grocery store bathroom sink.

9:46 a.m. A caller reported that their firearm had been stolen from their unlocked truck.

9:53 a.m. Someone was concerned about the bicycle tracks that appeared in their driveway overnight.

10:30 a.m. A man called law enforcement to ask whether he could legally pick up his teenage stepdaughter, who has a history of stealing cars, and drop her off at the police station.

1:56 p.m. A woman was concerned that the artist she was in a “financial partnership” with was using her to launder money.

2:48 p.m. A woman received a threatening scam call from a person claiming to be with the sheriff’s office with a warrant to shoot her.

3:47 p.m. A man was found taking a chainsaw to trees on private property and refused to stop.

4:41 p.m. Someone reported a stolen U-Haul truck.

5:12 p.m. A woman called animal control to figure out what to do about her cat that was sprayed by a skunk two weeks ago, and now kept chasing its tail.