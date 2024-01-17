fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, December 11, 2023

Skunk PTSD

By

8:35 a.m. Several toolboxes were lifted from the back of a pickup truck.

9:09 a.m. A naked man was bathing himself in a grocery store bathroom sink.

9:46 a.m. A caller reported that their firearm had been stolen from their unlocked truck.

9:53 a.m. Someone was concerned about the bicycle tracks that appeared in their driveway overnight.

10:30 a.m. A man called law enforcement to ask whether he could legally pick up his teenage stepdaughter, who has a history of stealing cars, and drop her off at the police station.

1:56 p.m. A woman was concerned that the artist she was in a “financial partnership” with was using her to launder money.

2:48 p.m. A woman received a threatening scam call from a person claiming to be with the sheriff’s office with a warrant to shoot her.

3:47 p.m. A man was found taking a chainsaw to trees on private property and refused to stop.

4:41 p.m. Someone reported a stolen U-Haul truck.

5:12 p.m. A woman called animal control to figure out what to do about her cat that was sprayed by a skunk two weeks ago, and now kept chasing its tail.

8:51 p.m. Two men were told their loud video game playing was disrupting neighboring apartments.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.