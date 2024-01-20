Just Checkin’

2:30 a.m. A teenager led law enforcement on a high-speed highway chase that entered Kalispell, went the wrong way around the Courthouse Loop, and ended around Lawrence Park.
9:31 a.m. A caller reported that a man who quickly exited his vehicle after parking it, seemed suspicious.
10:58 a.m. Someone left their drugs in a gas station bathroom.
11:08 a.m. A woman entered a liquor store, bought some alcohol, drank it all in her car, then returned to buy more.
11:23 a.m. A house cleaner accidentally dialed 911.
1:11 p.m. A delivery driver was nipped at by a curly-furred dog.
4:37 p.m. A man, who had a “rowdy night” the previous evening, was wondering if an officer could come breathalyze him to make sure he was okay to drive to do some errands.
5:17 p.m. Someone dialed 911, said “They’ll get a kick out of this if they are bored,” and hung up.
8:02 p.m. A woman got frustrated and stabbed herself in the leg.
10:12 p.m. A Kalispell resident was upset that their downstairs neighbor always banged on their ceiling and cussed them out when they made any noise.