Just Checkin’

2:30 a.m. A teenager led law enforcement on a high-speed highway chase that entered Kalispell, went the wrong way around the Courthouse Loop, and ended around Lawrence Park.

9:31 a.m. A caller reported that a man who quickly exited his vehicle after parking it, seemed suspicious.

10:58 a.m. Someone left their drugs in a gas station bathroom.

11:08 a.m. A woman entered a liquor store, bought some alcohol, drank it all in her car, then returned to buy more.

11:23 a.m. A house cleaner accidentally dialed 911.

1:11 p.m. A delivery driver was nipped at by a curly-furred dog.

4:37 p.m. A man, who had a “rowdy night” the previous evening, was wondering if an officer could come breathalyze him to make sure he was okay to drive to do some errands.

5:17 p.m. Someone dialed 911, said “They’ll get a kick out of this if they are bored,” and hung up.

8:02 p.m. A woman got frustrated and stabbed herself in the leg.