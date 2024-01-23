Bad Reindeer Games

8:45 a.m. Someone stole a 4.5-foot-tall lighted reindeer from a yard.

11:32 a.m. Someone wanted to know what to do with the injured golden eagle they’d rescued from the roadway.

11:35 a.m. A man wanted to know how to go about getting his stolen binoculars back from the pawn shop he found them at.

7:09 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported her neighbor’s dog had been barking for three straight days.

8:51 p.m. Two men were told their loud video game playing was disrupting neighboring apartments.

8:44 p.m. An argument ensued after a boy kept refusing to do his chores, prompting his stepfather to put the dirty dishes on his bed.