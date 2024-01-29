Young Criminals

7:40 a.m. Two dogs were out running around town.

8:59 p.m. A man reported his truck had been stolen, but didn’t know the license plate number, didn’t know what brand the truck was and didn’t think he knew where his title was.

10:08 a.m. A Whitefish woman wanted to report that her son and his girlfriend were “committing crimes and on drugs.”

10:21 a.m. Someone told law enforcement they were upset at a man who “befriended, defrauded and stole” from them.

10:31 a.m. A very fluffy dog kept jumping its fence to attack the neighbor’s chickens.

12:18 p.m. A man selling power tools out of the back of his car raised the suspicions of passersby.

5:44 p.m. Someone parked in front of a “no parking” sign.

6:23 p.m. Two youths stole a bottle of wine from a store.