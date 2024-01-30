A Tale of Many Thieves

12:26 a.m. An intoxicated teenager jumped off a second-floor balcony and got a bloody nose.

5:32 a.m. A woman called law enforcement to complain that the two skid steers clearing snow from a parking lot near her house were being too loud.

9:06 a.m. A large dog kept smashing holes in the fence.

10:27 a.m. Two people opened the doors of their parked cars at the same time, hitting the other.

12:50 p.m. A drill was sitting in the middle of the road.

4:25 p.m. A woman tried to steal a chainsaw, then fought the store’s employees when they caught her.

6:44 p.m. A man, who previously reported his truck had been stolen, found it where he last parked it.

8:21 p.m. Some youths tore down the Christmas lights from a row of houses.

9:43 p.m. A man tried to get away with shoplifting a large bag of dog food by stuffing it inside his puffer coat.