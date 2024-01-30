fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, December 22, 2023

A Tale of Many Thieves

By

12:26 a.m. An intoxicated teenager jumped off a second-floor balcony and got a bloody nose.

5:32 a.m. A woman called law enforcement to complain that the two skid steers clearing snow from a parking lot near her house were being too loud.

9:06 a.m. A large dog kept smashing holes in the fence.

10:27 a.m. Two people opened the doors of their parked cars at the same time, hitting the other.  

12:50 p.m. A drill was sitting in the middle of the road.

4:25 p.m. A woman tried to steal a chainsaw, then fought the store’s employees when they caught her.

6:44 p.m. A man, who previously reported his truck had been stolen, found it where he last parked it.

8:21 p.m. Some youths tore down the Christmas lights from a row of houses.

9:43 p.m. A man tried to get away with shoplifting a large bag of dog food by stuffing it inside his puffer coat.

10:28 p.m. Someone dropped off cookies for the local police.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.