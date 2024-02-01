The 2024 Healthcare Issue

___________________________________________________________
Flathead Providers Promote ‘Aging in Place’ as Senior Healthcare Demand Rises
The Flathead Valley is following nationwide population trends as the youngest baby boomers near retirement age. But demand far exceeds available resources, forcing providers to brainstorm creative solutions to eldercare.
When Betsy Platt and her husband left California to retire in Bigfork two decades ago, they immersed themselves into the community – joining the First Presbyterian Church of Kalispell and volunteering for organizations like the local food bank. Read more
Impacts of Medicaid Unwinding Continue in the Flathead
Medicaid enrollment in the Flathead has dropped by thousands of people, according to a state health department dashboard that tracks Medicaid data
The impacts of Medicaid unwinding continue to ripple through the Flathead Valley as Montana’s redetermination process continues in the new year with thousands fewer children and adults receiving coverage since the state began reviewing its Medicaid rolls last year. Read more
Ask the Expert: Dr. John Cole
The Kalispell pediatrician answers questions about trends in pediatric care and how Montana’s rural landscape impacts healthcare access for kids
Flathead Beacon: What trends are there so far this season with pediatric RSV and flu cases? How do you get treatment? Read more
This Month’s Market Metrics
Gas Prices (Jan. 30)
Hawaii (highest) – $4.67/gal | Wyoming (lowest) – $2.64/gal | Montana – $2.81/gal
Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (December)
Departures 2023 25,633 | 2022 23,269 Arrivals 2023 28,624 | 2022 24,360
Unemployment Rates (December)
U.S. 3.7% | Montana 3.2% | Flathead County 4.7%
Flathead County Residential Sales (December)
2023 399 | 2022 428 | 2021 795 | 2020 896
Financial Corner: Consider Family Meeting to Discuss Estate Plans
Use this meeting to introduce your estate plans and, in a basic sense, what you hope to accomplish with them
At some point, you’ll want to share your estate plans with your loved ones — and the first step in this process may be to hold a family meeting. Read more
