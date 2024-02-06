fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, December 29, 2023

Cat Burglars

By

8:40 a.m. A dancing man was asked to leave a casino.

8:59 a.m. A woman suspected of being passed out in her parked car was just watching a movie on her phone.

9:29 a.m. A dog bit its owner during a game of fetch.

10:28 a.m. A teenager home alone called 911 because they thought someone had broken into their basement. It turned out to just be the family’s cats.

11:37 a.m. A construction worker reported all his tools were stolen while he was taking a bathroom break.

1:51 p.m. Two dogs were at large.

6:06 p.m. Some youths were shining lasers into the sky.

10:06 p.m. Some teens were throwing fireworks at passing cars.

