A Normal Amount of Distraction

12:37 a.m. Someone accidentally butt dialed 911.

8:05 a.m. A man with a microphone was reportedly distracting drivers in Kalispell, but law enforcement officers found he wasn’t being any louder than usual.

11:52 a.m. An officer conducted a welfare check on a kitten that a neighbor said was being “squeezed to the point of meowing.”

12:50 p.m. A concerned Kalispell resident wanted to know if the police could do anything about some neighborhood rabbits that were out in the cold.