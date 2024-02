7:16 a.m. A man was concerned his feet, and only his feet, were being radioactively attacked.

10:08 a.m. A feral cat was stealing a domestic cat’s food.

11:29 a.m. Three stray dogs were drinking from a stream.

5:26 p.m. Two youths were miming pulling a rope taut across a road, forcing drivers to slam on their brakes.