4:23 a.m. A parked, but still running vehicle, was blasting some music too loudly.

5:25 a.m. Someone called 911, sneezed, and hung up.

8:08 a.m. A woman told dispatchers she was upset with how they were responding to her call. When asked what she really wanted, the woman hung up.

9:32 a.m. A woman rented a car, left the state with it, and refused to bring it back.

11:31 a.m. A woman lying in an alleyway was just resting her eyes for a bit.

5:06 p.m. A man called law enforcement to discuss some issues with his bed.

8:36 p.m. Someone who had previously shoplifted from a store was now paying for their groceries.

9:07 p.m. Someone wanted to know how to press charges against their roommate over a stolen bed frame.