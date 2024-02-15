Chilled Neighbors

8:07 a.m. A megaphone-equipped man woke up some residents in a nearby apartment.
9:05 a.m. Two dogs were dragging a dead deer across a road in Kalispell.
9:38 a.m. Two horses standing outside appeared to be cold.
11:18 a.m. A Bigfork man was suspicious of the cars that always seem to drive by his house when he walks outside.
12:18 p.m. A woman felt harassed by several German Shepherds on her regular walking route through town.
1 p.m. A citizen attempted to purchase some goods using movie prop money.
4:05 p.m. The fire department successfully rescued a dog that had broken through the ice at a local pond.
5:39 p.m. Some teens were spinning brodies in a parking lot.