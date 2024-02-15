Chilled Neighbors

8:07 a.m. A megaphone-equipped man woke up some residents in a nearby apartment.

9:05 a.m. Two dogs were dragging a dead deer across a road in Kalispell.

9:38 a.m. Two horses standing outside appeared to be cold.

11:18 a.m. A Bigfork man was suspicious of the cars that always seem to drive by his house when he walks outside.

12:18 p.m. A woman felt harassed by several German Shepherds on her regular walking route through town.

1 p.m. A citizen attempted to purchase some goods using movie prop money.

4:05 p.m. The fire department successfully rescued a dog that had broken through the ice at a local pond.