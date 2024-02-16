fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Hydrating Warfare

By

8:16 a.m. A woman in Columbia Falls reported some youths had been throwing “Gatorade bombs” onto her roof.

9:16 a.m. Someone was concerned that a herd of horses was being neglected, as there were no footprints in the snow to indicate a human had check up on them recently.

5:31 p.m. A man with mild frostbite refused medical treatment because the ambulance wouldn’t agree to bring his dogs with him.

7:12 p.m. A friendly dog was found manning the customer service desk at a store.

7:40 p.m. A woman was very upset about the manipulative texts her narcissistic friend was sending her.

8:22 p.m. Two horses kept escaping from their pasture.

10:13 p.m. A man successfully punched through a vending machine window and stole all of the goodies out of it.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.