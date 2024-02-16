Hydrating Warfare

8:16 a.m. A woman in Columbia Falls reported some youths had been throwing “Gatorade bombs” onto her roof.

9:16 a.m. Someone was concerned that a herd of horses was being neglected, as there were no footprints in the snow to indicate a human had check up on them recently.

5:31 p.m. A man with mild frostbite refused medical treatment because the ambulance wouldn’t agree to bring his dogs with him.

7:12 p.m. A friendly dog was found manning the customer service desk at a store.

7:40 p.m. A woman was very upset about the manipulative texts her narcissistic friend was sending her.

8:22 p.m. Two horses kept escaping from their pasture.