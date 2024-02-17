fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Nap Time

By

11:25 a.m. A man was warned for swearing profusely in front of a school.

12:20 p.m. Law enforcement flagged a Kalispell house as a health hazard due to the dozens of overfilled cat litterboxes left lying around.12:52 p.m. A caller was unsure what to do with the very friendly cat they’d found wandering the neighborhood.2:50 p.m. A man who looked to be passed out in his car was just taking a mid-afternoon nap.3:40 p.m. An ex-boyfriend returned to his former partner’s house to pick up some belongings and left the place a mess.5:17 p.m. Someone reported seeing a “small child” driving around in a Subaru while eating a cheeseburger, and felt the driver was too young to be operating a vehicle.7:50 p.m. A woman told police officers she was concerned that either the Taliban or the KKK were actively patrolling the streets of Kalispell, and she was very concerned about that.

