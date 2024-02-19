Slow to Go Green

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

5:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her upstairs neighbors routinely peed out of their window, which would drip onto her window ledge.

5:51 a.m. Someone reported their firearm was stolen out of their unlocked vehicle.

10:14 a.m. A man, who was in the middle of a divorce, was upset that his soon-to-be ex-wife was listing his belongings on Facebook marketplace.

2:10 p.m. An “out of control” dog kept evading capture by running in front of oncoming traffic.

2:59 p.m. A man called law enforcement asking for a recommendation for a good dry cleaner in Billings.

3:08 p.m. A poodle was chasing a three-legged dog around a neighborhood.

3:44 p.m. Two horses were three days into a vacation on a neighboring property.

4:29 p.m. Some traffic lights in Kalispell seemed to be cycling slower than usual.

7:52 p.m. While wiping the snow off her windshield, a woman accidentally locked herself out of her car while it was running. She was unable to reach a locksmith or tow company, so she had to leave the car running in a parking lot overnight.

