Slow to Go Green

5:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her upstairs neighbors routinely peed out of their window, which would drip onto her window ledge.

5:51 a.m. Someone reported their firearm was stolen out of their unlocked vehicle.

10:14 a.m. A man, who was in the middle of a divorce, was upset that his soon-to-be ex-wife was listing his belongings on Facebook marketplace.

2:10 p.m. An “out of control” dog kept evading capture by running in front of oncoming traffic.

2:59 p.m. A man called law enforcement asking for a recommendation for a good dry cleaner in Billings.

3:08 p.m. A poodle was chasing a three-legged dog around a neighborhood.

3:44 p.m. Two horses were three days into a vacation on a neighboring property.

4:29 p.m. Some traffic lights in Kalispell seemed to be cycling slower than usual.