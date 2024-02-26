Never Spook a Man with Bear Spray

12:43 a.m. A man pulled over for suspected drunk driving was not intoxicated but was just a really bad driver.
4:56 a.m. A man accidentally bear sprayed his buddy.
7:45 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 after his neighbor smashed a snowball in the face of someone shoveling a driveway.
10:19 a.m. Four chickens crossed the road in Whitefish.
12:45 p.m. A pack of four dogs was roaming the streets of Kalispell.
1:08 p.m. A known shoplifter tried to return some of his stolen goods.
8:57 p.m. A woman walking alone and yelling a lot was just blowing off steam and clearing her head outside her home.