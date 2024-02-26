Never Spook a Man with Bear Spray

12:43 a.m. A man pulled over for suspected drunk driving was not intoxicated but was just a really bad driver.

4:56 a.m. A man accidentally bear sprayed his buddy.

7:45 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 after his neighbor smashed a snowball in the face of someone shoveling a driveway.

10:19 a.m. Four chickens crossed the road in Whitefish.

12:45 p.m. A pack of four dogs was roaming the streets of Kalispell.

1:08 p.m. A known shoplifter tried to return some of his stolen goods.