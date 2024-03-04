fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 29, 2024

You Made Your Bed, Now Lie in it.

By

7:51 a.m. A dog was seen sprinting down the highway.

10:08 a.m. Three loose dogs were out chasing cars.

11:13 a.m. A passing snowplow had buried three vehicles in too much snow to dig out.

2:15 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported his neighbor’s dogs were in their yard barking constantly, an issue that had been ongoing for the last six years.

4:57 p.m. Several kids were throwing snowballs at passing cars.

6:53 p.m. A mattress flew out of the back of a pickup truck and landed in the middle of the highway, seemingly without its driver noticing.

8:24 p.m. A woman asked her soon-to-be ex-husband to come over to help fix a hole in the drywall, and when she asked him about signing the divorce papers he got upset and stole her TV.

11:53 p.m. Two Goldendoodles “Bonnie” and “Clyde” had been missing for several hours.

