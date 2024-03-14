Ginormous Baggage

12:47 a.m. Someone reported the theft of a chainsaw.

8:38 a.m. Five dogs chased a car for a full 15 minutes through Whitefish.

10:12 a.m. A Martin City resident complained that the Bar Stool Race crowds were being too loud.

10:50 a.m. A Bigfork resident away on vacation wanted the police to know that they learned their horse had just died, in case anyone called about the body in the field.

12:05 p.m. A “ginormous white duffel thing” was in the turn lane of the highway.

9:55 p.m. Someone called 911 when they saw an unknown man trying to force their way in through a window of their house, but it turned out to be a friend trying to prank them.