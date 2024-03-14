Ginormous Baggage

12:47 a.m. Someone reported the theft of a chainsaw.
8:38 a.m. Five dogs chased a car for a full 15 minutes through Whitefish.
10:12 a.m. A Martin City resident complained that the Bar Stool Race crowds were being too loud.
10:50 a.m. A Bigfork resident away on vacation wanted the police to know that they learned their horse had just died, in case anyone called about the body in the field.
12:05 p.m. A “ginormous white duffel thing” was in the turn lane of the highway.
9:55 p.m. Someone called 911 when they saw an unknown man trying to force their way in through a window of their house, but it turned out to be a friend trying to prank them.
10:06 p.m. Someone reported an injured deer was blocking their driveway, but they had no way to dispatch it. Before law enforcement arrived on the scene, the person called back to let them know a mountain lion took care of it.