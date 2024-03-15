Could be Banksy

7:41 a.m. A Kalispell resident suspected someone had rifled through their unlocked car overnight.

8:19 a.m. A Kalispell resident was confused when they looked out their window and saw a horse in their yard.

9:01 a.m. A golden retriever and a poodle went off on an adventure and hadn’t been seen for days.

12:27 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident was upset that a dog had gotten into her yard and killed two ducks and a few chickens.

1:22 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that for the last 30 minutes they’d been watching someone graffiti the side wall of a local business.

3:36 p.m. After filing a stolen vehicle report, a man called law enforcement to let them know he’d found his car at a gas station and driven it back home.

5:04 p.m. A man bear sprayed his neighbor’s dog after it made aggressive moves at his own dog.