Coked-Out Needs

8:20 a.m. A Kalispell police officer made four traffic stops on speeding drivers within 18 minutes.

9:13 a.m. Six horses looked like they needed some hoof treatment.

9:27 a.m. Someone accidentally called 911 while dialing out of their office.

10:16 a.m. A Kalispell resident asked officers to issue them 12 stop signs for him to put up to slow down speeding cars through the neighborhood. The officer told him they don’t hand out stop signs, and he should go to a city council meeting to express his concerns instead.

10:23 a.m. A man was extremely upset after he failed his driving test.

10:46 a.m. Someone wrote vulgar words on a door using feces.

12:51 p.m. A tool bag, basket of snacks, dog bed and some tow straps were stolen from an unlocked car.

2:12 p.m. A man told dispatchers he suspected that local garbagemen were trying to trap him in a dumpster.

2:23 p.m. A Whitefish man complained that his neighbor’s chickens were too loud.

3:43 p.m. Someone was scammed out of $3,400 after receiving a phone call where they were told they’d missed jury duty and owned a fine payable only in Bitcoin.

4:43 p.m. A man called 911 after buying a vacuum from someone online and then realizing it did not work.

5:47 p.m. Someone was seen throwing rocks at a broken-down motorhome parked on the side of a road.