Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

1:51 a.m. A man was lying down in a snowbank.

7:42 a.m. A woman passed out in the driver’s seat of her parked vehicle was just taking a nap before work.

8:49 a.m. Someone waiting for Qdoba to open accidentally dialed 911 while playing on their phone.

12:11 p.m. A police officer responded to a complaint about a barking dog and the dog’s owner was unsure why anyone was complaining because her dog “does not bark.” The officer noted that her dogs were barking in the background during their conversation.

1:57 p.m. A Kalispell man was upset about some local gun-toting churchgoers.

5:18 p.m. Someone kept throwing things at the side of the library.

6:41 p.m. Some teenagers in a Jeep were pepper spraying people they drove by.

11:28 p.m. Someone hanging out in a casino called law enforcement to report that it seemed like a lot of people in the casino were on drugs.

