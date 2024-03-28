fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Consensual Fighting

1:48 a.m. A six-on-six fight in a bar parking lot was mutually agreed to, didn’t involve weapons, and was resolved with no injuries.

1:15 a.m. Four donkeys were walking through Columbia Falls.

11:01 a.m. A gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

11:18 a.m. A car speeding through Kalispell had a “train horn” on it and nearly ran another car off the road.

4:01 p.m. A man reported that he’d loaned his truck to his father, and it was returned with a meth pipe in it.

8:04 p.m. A man walking around flailing his arms was just distraught at life that day.

9:07 p.m. Some youths were ding dong ditching neighborhood houses.

9:46 p.m. Some teenagers were driving around a parking lot shooting each other with Nerf guns.

